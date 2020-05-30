 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Colorado dispensaries have been afforded more retail options since late March.EXPAND
Colorado dispensaries have been afforded more retail options since late March.
Scott Lentz

Governor Extends Online Ordering and Curbside Pick-Up, MMJ Telemedicine

Thomas Mitchell | May 30, 2020 | 9:54am
Governor Jared Polis has extended his executive orders allowing medical marijuana appointments through telemedicine, as well as online ordering and curbside pick-up options at dispensaries. The orders, originally issued in March in an effort to limit human interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic, had already been extended; now they run through June 28.

Under one directive, Colorado dispensaries are allowed to offer online ordering and payment, then curbside pick-up — both of which were banned under state law before COVID-19 hit the state. Telemedicine for medical marijuana evaluations and reapplications are also prohibited under state law.

Dispensary employees and owners have expressed a desire to keep the new ordering and payment options in place not only through the pandemic, but after it subsides; they say they can serve customers faster and more efficiently without crowding their retail spaces. According to state Marijuana Enforcement Division communication director Shannon Gray, the MED couldn't allow online ordering to continue without a change in the state law, but the department is currently looking into whether curbside ordering can remain without a regulatory update.

Continuing to allow medical marijuana telemedicine would also require a statutory change after the executive order ends. The Colorado Medical Practice Act, a law that regulates much of the state's health-care industry and allows practitioners to conduct appointments and physical exams through telemedicine for non-emergency medical visits, currently bans MMJ-related appointments. 

 
