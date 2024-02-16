Hash Makers Mix Rosin Together in Unique Collaboration

In a rare instance of cannabis collaboration, two respected Colorado hash-makers have paired their rosin together for one delicious mashup.
Lazercat and Malek's Melts, the extraction arm of Malek's Premium Cannabis, have put their hash together for Geode grams that combine both cold cure rosin and rosin jam: two different consistencies of the solventless concentrate. The limited run of Geodes was released today, February 16, at a handful of dispensaries in the Denver area, according to Malek's.
Also known as thumbprints, Geodes is a term coined by Malek's for a pool of terpene-rich rosin jam placed inside of a small pressed bucket of cold-cure rosin. The combination of different consistencies looks like a mini tart, mashed potatoes and gravy or, according to Malek's founder Malek Noieiry, the inside of a hollow rock.
Noieiry says that combining the different forms of rosin in a dab makes for a full hit with several layers of flavor, with the terpene-rich jam coating the thicker cold cure rosin, which is no slouch in the flavor department, either. And by using different strains for each extraction, the rosin combo hits even more taste buds, Noieiry adds.
For this particular run, Malek's provided Honey Banana rosin with Lazercat's Lava Trop Melonz, two fruity strains that create a "nice fruity-zesty-orange-honey-melon-kinda-thing going on," he says.
"Sometimes you get some cantaloupe, sometimes it's a green banana or honey, and sometimes that banana flavor ripens as you hit it more," Noieiry adds. "We were originally targeting to mix our Panda Puffs or Russian Creme with their Jerry Jam or a nice lemon strain, but we ended up with a very bright and loud flavor."
Because of strict tracking and tax rules placed on production and an industry-wide culture of protecting intellectual property, collaborations in commercial cannabis are few and far between. To comply with Colorado regulations, Malek's had to purchase rosin jam already made by Lazercat before adding it to the mixture.
"Paperwork had to be done, but it's a true fifty-fifty collaboration," Noieiry explains. "If this goes well, which we assume that it will, maybe we'll target a 4/20 drop together. Maybe we'll reverse the roles, where we provide some jam to use with their cold cure."
The partnership was kickstarted after the two brands were introduced by Reefer Madness dispensary general manager Ryan Ashby. Both Lazercat and Malek's are popular on the shelves at Reefer Madness's two Denver locations, so Ashby got Noieiry and Lazercat marketing and sales director Edward Williams together to hang out and brainstorm.
"We were talking about a collaboration, like maybe a doughnut joint one day, but then I gave them a Geode as something we could work on together in quicker fashion. So we developed it over the last couple of months, ran through different flavor combinations, and here we are."
Just over 100 grams of the special Geodes were produced, according to Noieiry. They will only be sold at both Reefer Madness locations in Denver, Colorado Harvest Company in Aurora, KrystaLeaves in Commerce City and Eclipse Cannabis Co. and Maikoh Holistics in Boulder.