Ask a Stoner: Legal Limits For Buying Weed

Dear Stoner: I know I’m allowed to purchase up to one recreational ounce of weed per visit, but can I just go into another dispensary and purchase another ounce?

Hugh

Dear Hugh: Colorado residents and visitors alike may purchase up to one ounce of cannabis at a time, once a day; that’s the legal limit for cannabis possession (medical marijuana patients are allowed two ounces). That limit applies to all types of cannabis. (If concentrates or edibles contain more than 800 milligrams of THC, however, dispensaries are limited to selling only eight grams.) Technically, the one-ounce purchase limit applies to an entire day, but as suggested in your question, there’s nothing really stopping someone from purchasing the limit at one recreational dispensary, then walking into another down the street for more shopping.

EXPAND Dispensaries can't sell you more than one ounce of flower per day. Scott Lentz

These days, dispensaries won’t just wink and smile at customers who purchase an ounce and walk back in moments later for more bud, as some once did; one now-eradicated dispensary chain paid dearly for such business practices. That being said, there’s still no system set up to track recreational customers’ activity. (MMJ patient transactions are monitored by the state.) Make your decisions wisely, though, because purchasing or possessing more than the limit could lead to more than just a slap on the wrist from law enforcement.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.