Sweet Leaf's Three Remaining Metro Dispensaries Suspended by MED

Sweet Leaf isn't out of the law enforcement and regulatory crosshairs just because its Denver stores are no longer open. Its licenses for the three remaining Sweet Leaf dispensaries in the metro area were all suspended by the state Marijuana Enforcement Division as of today, July 26.

MED signs on the doors of Sweet Leaf dispensaries in Aurora, Federal Heights and Thornton all say that the store's licenses are suspended for "alleged violation" of state medical or retail marijuana codes.

While MED communications director Shannon Gray confirmed the closures, she declined to go into further detail other than noting that Sweet Leaf is part of an "ongoing investigation," and that any further MED disciplinary action will depend on the results of the investigation. She did note that local law enforcement agencies helped the MED serve the suspensions.