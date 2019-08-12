Colorado Hits Another Monthly Marijuana Sales Record

As more and more states legalize it, retail marijuana has never been more readily available in this country. But that's not stopping Colorado's pot industry from breaking record after record. May 2019's sales set a monthly record, and they were even higher in June, according to the state Department of Revenue.

Colorado dispensaries pulled in over $152 million in June, DOR numbers show — up over $9 million from the previous monthly record set in May, and nearly $10 million more than the record set just before that in March.

Recreational sales accounted for around $122.4 million of June's take, easily the highest total in that category since they began in 2014. Medical marijuana sales continued to stay relatively flat, however, rising just over $200,000 from the month before to reach $29.7 million.

Dispensary sales traditionally speed up in summer months, according to historical data, and 2019 has been no exception. After a slow April because of fewer weekend days on the calendar than usual, sales in May and June have picked up the slack: In the two months combined, Colorado dispensaries sold nearly $300 million worth of marijuana — that's not very far from one-third of $1 billion.

Marijuana sales accounted for just under $25.9 million in tax revenue in June, and well over $262 million through the first six months of 2019, according to DOR data. And that doesn't count sales and excise taxes collected at the local level.

