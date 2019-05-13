Colorado Marijuana Sales in March Hit Highest Monthly Total Ever

 


Colorado Marijuana Sales in March Hit Highest Monthly Total EverEXPAND
Jacqueline Collins



Thomas Mitchell | May 13, 2019 | 9:09am
AA

Marijuana sales keep breaking records in Colorado, where dispensaries collected more money in March 2019 than in any other month since recreational pot sales started in January 2014.

According to the state Department of Revenue, legal marijuana products totaling over $142.4 million were sold in March, with recreational pot responsible for the bulk of that. Both recreational and overall sales set records for a single month, beating out the next-highest month, August 2018, by a little over $1 million.

Spurred by over $114.3 million in recreational sales, dispensary revenues jumped over 16 percent from February to March, DOR data shows. Medical sales also saw a small bump, hitting slightly over $28 million.

Dispensary sales are still on a fast track in 2019, and will beat out the total at the end of 2018 if the current pace continues, jumping more than 5 percent year-over-year in March. However, it looks like that record pace will be largely dependent on recreational sales, as DOR data trends show that medical sales have flatlined over the past several years.


Department of Revenue
 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

