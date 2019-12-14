Colorado Marijuana Sales Locking Up Another Record Year

Colorado dispensaries will almost certainly break another annual sales record for the fifth straight year since recreational weed stores first opened for business on January 1, 2014.

According to data from the state Department of Revenue, Colorado dispensaries accounted for just under $150.5 million in sales in October. Recreational pot sales came in just over $121.2 million, while medical marijuana accounted for approximately $29.2 million.

While that figure is lower than the month before, it reflects what's become a standard seasonal decline in pot sales. It also all but locks up 2019's rise past 2018 to tally the most marijuana sales dollars in a calendar year.

Counting October's transactions, dispensaries have already sold over $1.46 billion worth of weed products this year, DOR data shows. In 2018, pot shops hauled in a little more than $1.54 billion...and October 2018 sales brought in around 14 percent less than they did this October.

Even with modest projections factoring in slightly declining sales for the rest of the year, by the time November's numbers are released, 2019 should break the yearly sales dollars record. December's figures will just pad that record number.

Since recreational marijuana sales began in 2014, Colorado dispensaries have sold over $7.6 billion worth of cannabis products, accounting for around $1.18 billion in tax revenue.

