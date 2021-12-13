Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Business

Colorado Marijuana Tax Revenue Breaks Annual Record

December 13, 2021 1:17PM

Colorado Marijuana Tax Revenue Breaks Annual Record
Jacqueline Collins
Colorado's annual marijuana tax revenue haul has already reached a new high for the seventh straight year, according to the latest data from the state Department of Revenue.

The DOR's latest monthly report on marijuana tax revenue shows that November's $32.5 million in combined marijuana taxes and fees pushed 2021's overall total past $392.8 million. That's nearly $5.4 million more than the previous record, made in 2020 — with one month left to spare.

Colorado collects four different forms of marijuana taxes and licensing fees from the legal marijuana industry: a 15 percent tax on recreational pot sales, a 15 percent excise tax on wholesale marijuana, a 2.9 percent sales tax on recreational and medical marijuana purchases, and various licensing and application fees that state-approved marijuana businesses must pay.

According to DOR records, this year's averages in each of the four marijuana tax and fee categories are higher than those in 2020. But despite 2021 already being the highest year yet for pot tax revenue, the state hasn't passed last year's sales figures, judging from DOR data.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


So far, the DOR has only released dispensary sales figures through the month of October; they total just over $1.9 billion. After calculating sales amounts based on marijuana tax rates and November's reported tax revenue, sales figures for the first eleven months of 2021 should approach $2.075 billion.

In 2020, Colorado dispensaries sold just over $2.19 billion, and this December's sales figures are virtually guaranteed to put 2021 over that mark. Dispensaries grossed over $186.3 million in sales in December 2020, according to the DOR, and sales of just around $120 million would break 2020's record.

Since Colorado recreational marijuana sales began in 2014, the state has collected over $1.98 billion in tax revenue, not counting taxes and fees levied at local levels.

While Colorado's marijuana industry is poised to celebrate another record year in 2021, monthly dispensary sales continued to dip on an annual basis this fall. October's $176.4 million in overall dispensary sales was about 12 percent less than the same month last year, according to the DOR — the fifth straight month in which 2021's monthly totals came in lower than last year's.
click to enlarge COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE
Colorado Department of Revenue
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation