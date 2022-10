Medical Marijuana From LivWell, WTJ MMJ Flagged Over Mold Concerns

2647 8th Avenue, Unit B, Garden City

570 North Murray Boulevard, Colorado Springs

1941 West Evans Avenue, Denver

900 North College Avenue, Fort Collins

1015 2nd Street, Berthoud

3234 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs

WTJ MMJ Supply

1347 North Academy Boulevard

1347 North Academy Boulevard A Cut Above Astrozon

3750 Astrozon Boulevard, Suite 140

3750 Astrozon Boulevard, Suite 140 Bobby Brown Best Buds

506 South Nevada Avenue

506 South Nevada Avenue Third Day Apothecary

4 865 North Academy Boulevard, Unit B

LivWell has a track record of delivering exceptional cannabis to our customers. We care deeply about the safety and integrity of our products. As such, we abide by strict operational policies at our facilities to ensure our products meet the quality assurance testing standards required by Colorado law. We serve thousands of patients and consumers every day; complaints are exceedingly rare.



In August, the Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) requested testing of a small number of random samples at our production and retail facilities. All production samples passed, while a small number of retail samples required additional analysis and ultimately tested out-of-variance for total yeasts and molds, though they had passed the required testing at the time they left our production facility. Out of an abundance of caution, and with full visibility to the MED, the products related to the failed batch were removed from the sales floors of our dispensaries and quarantined for the remainder of the duration of the MED's investigation.



Molds and other natural organisms are inherent in the cultivation and storage of an agricultural product like cannabis. Everything we grow and make is tested by state-licensed, independent laboratories to ensure our products meet the standards set by the MED for contaminants, including mold and other microorganisms, before they can be shipped to dispensaries and sold to consumers.



We work with regulators and other key stakeholders to evaluate and improve cannabis testing standards to ensure all of our consumers and medical cannabis patients are receiving products free from unsafe mold and other natural or unnatural contaminants. Once the product leaves our retail store, we strongly encourage our customers to store their products properly to ensure freshness and purity.



LivWell stands behind the quality and safety of all of our products. If there are questions or concerns, we encourage customers to reach out to us at [email protected]



Regulators have flagged medical marijuana sold at ten stores across Colorado for potentially unsafe levels of mold.In an October 12 recall notice, the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and the state Department of Public Health and Environment alerted the public about medical marijuana sold at six different LivWell Enlightened Health dispensaries across the state that was found to contain unacceptable levels of mold and yeast.According to the MED notice, LivWell's recalled product was Kosher Kush #1 flower sold between July 28 and August 22, with a cultivation license number of 403-00573 and a harvest batch number of KOSH#1W1A06/14/22.0573. The Kosher Kush was sold at the following LivWell locations:In a separate announcement sent out the same day, the MED publicly notified consumers that medical marijuana from Colorado Springs grower WTJ MMJ Supply hadn't been properly tested for contaminants, and that MED inspectors found "substances assumed to be mold" at the WTJ growing facility. According to what was called an "informational bulletin," multiple WTJ harvest batches went untested, but all of the suspect WTJ flower has the following cultivation license number: 403-00239.The MED didn't include dates in which the WTJ marijuana was sold, but cited four Colorado Springs dispensaries that carried the product:In both MED notices, the department suggests that users destroy or return the flagged marijuana, adding that anyone who experiences adverse health effects from consumption "seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting a MED Reporting Form ."WTJ could not be reached for comment. In a statement to, LivWell vice president of marketing Chris Mapson says the following:This is the second public mold recall issued against LivWell by the MED since April