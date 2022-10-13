Medical Marijuana From LivWell, WTJ MMJ Flagged Over Mold Concerns

In an October 12 recall notice, the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and the state Department of Public Health and Environment alerted the public about medical marijuana sold at six different LivWell Enlightened Health dispensaries across the state that was found to contain unacceptable levels of mold and yeast.
According to the MED notice, LivWell's recalled product was Kosher Kush #1 flower sold between July 28 and August 22, with a cultivation license number of 403-00573 and a harvest batch number of KOSH#1W1A06/14/22.0573. The Kosher Kush was sold at the following LivWell locations:
- 2647 8th Avenue, Unit B, Garden City
- 570 North Murray Boulevard, Colorado Springs
- 1941 West Evans Avenue, Denver
- 900 North College Avenue, Fort Collins
- 1015 2nd Street, Berthoud
- 3234 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs
The MED didn't include dates in which the WTJ marijuana was sold, but cited four Colorado Springs dispensaries that carried the product:
- WTJ MMJ Supply
1347 North Academy Boulevard
- A Cut Above Astrozon
3750 Astrozon Boulevard, Suite 140
- Bobby Brown Best Buds
506 South Nevada Avenue
- Third Day Apothecary
4865 North Academy Boulevard, Unit B
WTJ could not be reached for comment. In a statement to Westword, LivWell vice president of marketing Chris Mapson says the following:
LivWell has a track record of delivering exceptional cannabis to our customers. We care deeply about the safety and integrity of our products. As such, we abide by strict operational policies at our facilities to ensure our products meet the quality assurance testing standards required by Colorado law. We serve thousands of patients and consumers every day; complaints are exceedingly rare.This is the second public mold recall issued against LivWell by the MED since April.
In August, the Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) requested testing of a small number of random samples at our production and retail facilities. All production samples passed, while a small number of retail samples required additional analysis and ultimately tested out-of-variance for total yeasts and molds, though they had passed the required testing at the time they left our production facility. Out of an abundance of caution, and with full visibility to the MED, the products related to the failed batch were removed from the sales floors of our dispensaries and quarantined for the remainder of the duration of the MED's investigation.
Molds and other natural organisms are inherent in the cultivation and storage of an agricultural product like cannabis. Everything we grow and make is tested by state-licensed, independent laboratories to ensure our products meet the standards set by the MED for contaminants, including mold and other microorganisms, before they can be shipped to dispensaries and sold to consumers.
We work with regulators and other key stakeholders to evaluate and improve cannabis testing standards to ensure all of our consumers and medical cannabis patients are receiving products free from unsafe mold and other natural or unnatural contaminants. Once the product leaves our retail store, we strongly encourage our customers to store their products properly to ensure freshness and purity.
LivWell stands behind the quality and safety of all of our products. If there are questions or concerns, we encourage customers to reach out to us at [email protected]