Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Mike Tyson's Ear-Shaped Gummies Banned by Colorado Law

April 4, 2022 5:56AM

Mike's Bites are THC-infused gummies in the shape of Evander Holyfield's bitten ear.
Mike's Bites are THC-infused gummies in the shape of Evander Holyfield's bitten ear. Courtesy of Tyson 2.0
Mike Tyson's ear-shaped weed gummies won't be coming to Colorado, but not for lack of trying.

When the former heavyweight boxing champion's new THC-infused edibles, which are shaped like ears with a morsel taken out at the top, hit social media last month, we thought they were too good to be true.

But Tyson's commercial marijuana brand, Tyson 2.0, confirmed that the infused gummy ears are real, and are currently sold in California. An homage to Tyson biting flesh off of Evander Holyfield's ear during a 1997 title bout, Mike's Bites will be moving into more states this year as well, according to Tyson 2.0. But in Colorado, they'll need to do some shape-shifting.

A 2016 state law prohibits marijuana edibles from being shaped like humans, animals, fruit or other objects that could attract children, and according to the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, Holyfield's chomped ear is just too damn attractive. The vegan, ear-shaped edibles are "directly applicable" to the law banning human body part shapes, according to MED communications director Shannon Gray.

Because of that law, Mike's Bites will be manufactured in the shape of a "T" in Colorado, according to Tyson 2.0. The gummies are expected to be in Colorado recreational dispensaries before the end of the summer, a company spokeswoman adds.

Holyfield isn't receiving a chunk of the profits from Mike's Bites, according to a March interview with Tyson 2.0's CEO. He hasn't commented publicly on the edibles, but we assume he's demanding a profit percentage equal to the surface area that Tyson's teeth ripped off in the third round.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation