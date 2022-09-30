Where Does Heidi Ganahl Stand on Marijuana?

Heidi Ganahl has a lot of opinions. If elected in November, the Republican candidate for governor of Colorado would like to see several big changes, including more punitive criminal punishment for theft and drug dealers, less energy regulation and the repeal of late-term abortion and gay marriage protections.
Ganahl's campaign website includes bolded terms and phrases frpm typical conservative talking points like "cut the size of the state government," "sanctuary state" and "job creation," as well as other hot-button issues such as "homelessness" and "fentanyl." However, there's no mention of marijuana or cannabis on Ganahl's list of priorities, and the issue didn't come up during her debate with Governor Jared Polis earlier this week (though the cars each candidate drove certainly did).
Ganahl's campaign declined to respond to our questions about her plans for marijuana regulation if she upsets Polis in the upcoming election, but she's been vocal about her thoughts on pot several times already.
During a September 24 radio interview on KNUS 710, Ganahl called Polis a "puppet" of Colorado's marijuana industry for his support of commercial legalization, and criticized him for allowing marijuana dispensaries to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"He kept pot shops open but closed schools, churches and sports," Ganahl said during the interview on The Jimmy Sengenberger Show. "I'm not afraid to take on that industry. You know, we're not going to put the genie back in the bottle and illegalize it, but if you sell drugs to a kid, even marijuana, you should go to jail."
Ganahl argued that marijuana commercialization and the potency of concentrated THC products have increased Colorado's youth suicide rate and mental health problems, adding that legal marijuana "is destroying our kids."
This wasn't the first time that Ganahl has expressed that view. In 2020, she wrote a guest column for the Colorado Gazette titled "Colorado’s teen suicides fueled by pot, pandemic," in which she outlined a similar scenario.
"In Colorado, one in three of our 18- to 25-year-olds are consuming marijuana; one in seven are consuming marijuana DAILY. There has been a significant increase in the number of our kids who report using weed 20 to 30 times per month," she wrote without offering any sources for those stats.
The rate of marijuana use within the last thirty days among Colorado high school students decreased from 21.2 percent in 2015 to 13.3 percent in 2021, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. That's lower than the national average, as well.
Ganahl's point about high-potency THC products did have some data behind it, however: The presence of THC in the systems of children who die by suicide has more than doubled since legalization, according to the Colorado Health Institute and the CDPHE, while the rate of teenagers admitting to using high-potency THC products has also increased at an exponential rate.
Commercial marijuana concentrates can consist of from 60 to upwards of 90 percent THC, and are generally vaporized or inhaled over high heat in a process known as dabbing. The potency of commercial marijuana products and dabbing among youth became hot topics at the Colorado Legislature in 2021, with a law eventually passing that put more restrictions on the state's medical marijuana program, including new daily limits for concentrate purchases and tighter packaging and labeling guidelines for both medical and recreational marijuana concentrate products.
Ganahl didn't go into details like that during the Sengenberger interview, though. Then again, she had hotter topics to discuss, including whether Colorado schools are allowing children to identify as cats.
If and when Ganahl's campaign responds to our questions, we'll share that information.