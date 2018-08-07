Colorado Sold 665,134 Pounds of Legal Pot in 2017; How Much Did It Consume?

Colorado's marijuana laws allow us to burn more buds than most of the country.

Not counting the budding behemoth in California, it's tough to match Colorado's pot-smoking prowess, which was put on full display in the state's recent Marijuana Enforcement Division's 2017 market-demand study.

According to the MED, Colorado's legal marijuana market demanded 665,134 pounds of pot in 2017, accounting for over $1.5 billion in total earnings. That's a 31 percent rise from 2016, the study shows, and a 130 percent rise since 2015, when the MED began tracking the data.

Cultivators supplied about 750,000 pounds of marijuana in 2017, the MED says, while industry consumers smoked, vaporized and ingested around 460,000 pounds of pot, according to federally funded surveys by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, National Survey on Drug Use and Health, and the Colorado Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.