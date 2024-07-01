Colorado Sees Three Mold Weed Recalls in Eight Days

According to the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, Boulder grower Wild Horse Enterprises LLC, which does business as Kuma, collaborated with state health and marijuana officials to recall two different harvest batches from dispensaries after potentially unsafe levels of mold and yeast were found in Kuma's retail flower. The recalled strains were sold at six dispensaries across the state from March 21 through June 9 of this year.
The MED did not list the names of the recalled Kuma strains, both of which were sold to recreational customers, but
the strain's harvest batch numbers are the following: GP012524F1, WS012524F1.
Kuma's growing license number is also printed on all of its dispensary products: 403R-01069.
The six stores at which Kuma's flagged marijuana was sold are listed in the MED's health and safety notice.
"Individuals who possess this affected product should destroy it or return it to the store from which it was purchased for proper disposal. Individuals who experience adverse health effects after consuming the affected product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the MED by submitting a MED Reporting Form," the recall reads.
Kuma has been growing cannabis in Boulder since 2018. The company could not be reached for comment.
Marijuana Recalls in ColoradoThe MED notice was the third recall for moldy marijuana in eight days, and the fourth recall in the month of June. The day before Kuma's voluntary recall, Denver grower Snaxland collaborated with the MED on a similar recall order. On June 20, the MED issued a recall for medical marijuana sold at twelve dispensaries across the state from wholesale grower Adams Green Crossing LLC.
In 2023, the MED issued eighteen recalls, all connected to improper testing procedures or improper levels of mold, yeast or aspergillus, which is a common mold found indoors, outdoors and in marijuana samples.