Snaxland Voluntarily Recalls Marijuana From Eleven Dispensaries

Popular grower Snaxland has recalled marijuana from eleven dispensaries over mold and yeast concerns.
According to a June 27 health and safety notice from the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, five potentially contaminated harvest batches from Noco Farm LLC, which does business as Snaxland, were sold at dispensaries in Boulder, Colorado Springs and Denver from May 1 to June 13 of this year. Snaxland collaborated with state officials to initiate the recall, the MED says.
Strain names of the recalled marijuana weren't fully shared by the MED, but all of Snaxland's medical or recreational marijuana is sold with the following license numbers on the packaging: 403R-01387 (recreational) and 403-02231 (medical).
Snaxland has three Colorado dispensaries: a recreational store at 583 Bryant Street in Denver, a new medical-only location in south Denver at 1157 South Cherokee Street, and a dual-licensed dispensary in Boulder. All three Snaxland stores were listed in the recall, as well as one medical dispensary in Colorado Springs and eight dispensaries in Denver.
"Individuals who possess this affected product should destroy it or return it to the store from which it was purchased for proper disposal. Individuals who experience adverse health effects after consuming the affected product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the MED by submitting a MED Reporting Form," the MED notice reads.
The recall, Snaxland's first, is the sixth marijuana recall issued by the MED this year and the second within the last week, with the most recent hitting twelve medical dispensaries. In 2023, the MED issued eighteen recalls, all connected to improper testing procedures or improper levels of mold, yeast or aspergillus, which is a common mold found indoors, outdoors and in marijuana samples.