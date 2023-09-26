Colorado's Best Cannabis Products for the Fall Season

Fall has arrived in Colorado, where everyone is now planning leaf-peeping trips and last-minute hiking adventures before the snow falls, and dispensaries want in on the autumnal action.
In response, Colorado's cannabis companies have come up with a handful of fall-inspired products, from pumpkin spice vape cartridges to weed gummies flavored like seasonal fruits and desserts. Here are five of our favorite fall cannabis products available this year:
Pumpkin Spice Vape Cartridges
At least two extractors are making Pumpkin Spice-flavored THC vape cartridges this fall. Both distillate cartridges are seasonal and made with flavored distillate intended to mirror the sweet, zesty notes of the Starbucks giant. Native Roots began selling a pumpkin spice THC cartridge in 2021 and recently brought it back to its twenty-plus stores in Colorado, while wholesale hash-maker Rockin' Extracts has dropped a seasonal Pumpkin Spice vape cartridge this year, too. If you like nutmeg, cinnamon and shopping at Trader Joe's, then these cartridges are right up your alley — and perfect for a sneaky hit while apple picking.
Ript Baked Apple Gummies
Ripple's line of THC gummies, Ript, mostly comprises sweet and sour fruit flavors. However, the Baked Apple gummies provide a little more depth, with notes of sour apple, caramel and cinnamon for a flavor reminiscent of apple crisp or a caramel apple lollipop. The distillate-infused gummies are affordable and relatively easy to find, too. Although not quite the same as an oven-baked apple layered with cinnamon and brown sugar, Ript gummies might get you stoned and inspired enough to make some. Robhots Cranberry Gummies
Cranberries are near the top of fall's fruit lineup, from your classic cranberry sauce to cranberry scones. Southern Colorado gummies maker Robhots combines cranberry with a few other flavors in its delicious Squishers line, which are essentially THC-infused Gushers. The Apple-Cranberry flavor has a green apple outside with liquid cranberry filling, almost like a more sour version of cranapple juice, while the Cranberry-Peach and Cranberry-Orange also have autumnal vibes. If cranberries aren't your favorite, then maybe the Caramel Apple Pie Squisher is the right move.
Wyld Pomegranate Gummies
Wyld has an extensive line of cannabis-infused gummies that includes nearly every fruit flavor and cannabinoid combination we can think of. The gummies flavored with pomegranate, which is in season from September through November, may be Wyld's most fall-centric offering, however. Each ruby-red gummy is infused with ten milligrams of CBD and THC, allowing for a balanced high at Thanksgiving dinner.
Koala Salty Scotch Bar
National Butterscotch Pudding Day took place on September 19, less than a week before summer's end; go ahead and sue us for enjoying the warming sensation from this sweet and buttery creation on colder days. Koala's affordable THC candy bars, now made with rosin, come in a Salty Scotch flavor made with dark chocolate, butterscotch and salted pretzels. The 100-milligram candy bar is heaven for lovers of sweet and salty treats, and provides a full-body high that feels great under a sweater vest or in front of the Macy's Day Parade.