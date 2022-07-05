Ask a Stoner: Combining CBD Weed With THC

Dear Stoner: What are the best ways to smoke CBD and THC together? I’ve enjoyed a few, but haven’t found anything consistent.
Mild Hits
Dear Mild Hits: At least you’ve found a dispensary that still carries high-CBD strains, because they’re not so easy to find anymore. Most of the high-CBD strains I smoked two years ago aren’t on shelves today, and dabbable high-CBD concentrate is becoming increasingly rare, too. L’Eagle usually carries Cannatonic or ACDC, either of which are calm CBD strains, and Cherry Hills by Veritas is a wholesale high-CBD strain you can find at dispensaries around town. But if you don’t already trust these types of strains or concentrates, then try creating your own CBD salad.
