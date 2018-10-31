Why Colorado Tokers Love Cornbread

Life is really about simple pleasures, such as warmth, comfort and a full belly. Cornbread takes care of all three of those, costs under $1 at the grocery store, and you only need water to make it. The result works with soup, barbecue and chili, as well as all on its own. This crumbly cornmeal delight is an American delicacy — a Native American delicacy, actually — but no corn kernels in the dough, please.

Mama Fuego didn’t care for cornbread, but now that I’ve flown the coop, I eat that shit all the time, and have even made cornbread with cannabutter to stay extra warm during chili season. So imagine the stupid grin on my face upon learning that not only does a cannabis strain called Cornbread exist, but it was born right here in Colorado. A child of Rare Dankness #2 and Katsu Bubba Kush, Cornbread hails from Denver breeder Rare Dankness. Unfortunately, you can only get Cornbread on the medical side of the breeder’s dispensary, House of Dankness, but a growing number of recreational shops are carrying it. After one taste of the strain’s zesty and honey-like qualities, you’ll be glad they are.