Ask a Stoner: What Exactly Are Curbside Weed Sales?

Dear Stoner: So weed stores were closed, and then curbside was allowed, but now the stores aren’t closed anymore? What’s the status here? Can I still get my weed curbside?

Tates

Dear Tates: Can’t blame you for being confused after the past several weeks. On March 23, Mayor Michael Hancock said that recreational dispensaries would be closed as of the next day. But within a few hours, he reversed that, saying that they would be allowed to do pick-up. (Medical dispensaries were always allowed to remain open.) Now, to-go and pre-ordering, originally referred to as “curbside” ordering, are still allowed, but Denver doesn’t want to call it “curbside” going forward, because the rules around the practice have changed.

Customers wait to pick up marijuana from a to-go window outside of Higher Grade dispensary in Denver. Herbert Fuego

On March 30, the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division said that customers could go inside recreational dispensaries, adding that cash sales outside of the store are banned, and that picking up orders on a sidewalk or public right-of-way is illegal. However, you can pre-order online and pay with a debit card if the dispensary allows it, with to-go ordering encouraged at dispensaries that are following social-distancing guidelines. The actual sales just have to be conducted indoors now.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.