Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: How are Delta-9 THC Gummies Sold Online?

May 12, 2022 5:56AM

Ask a Stoner: How are Delta-9 THC Gummies Sold Online?
Westword
Dear Stoner: Regular Delta-8 user here. I’m familiar with all that stuff, but I saw Delta-9 THC gummies for sale online from a very big CBD company. Isn’t Delta-9 THC quite illegal?
Pavement

Dear Pavement: Hemp’s federal legalization opened a number of loopholes, and buying weed gummies online is one of the more noticeable quagmires. Most of these gummies are made with Delta-8 THC, a form of modified CBD, as an attempt to skirt the Controlled Substances Act, which only mentions Delta-9 THC. But Delta-8 isn’t quite as intoxicating as Delta-9, so some hemp product makers have gotten even bolder with their CBD conversions.
click to enlarge ELSA OLOFSSON/CBD ORACLE
Elsa Olofsson/CBD Oracle
Go to the website of cbdMD, one of the bigger online CBD brands, and you’ll find gummies that are touted as having 10 milligrams of Delta-9 THC per serving. That’s pretty much the same as what you’ll find for sale in marijuana dispensaries, but because these hemp companies are measuring by weight, they claim to test under the federal hemp limit of 0.3 percent THC, making them compliant with federal laws.

We doubt the DEA agrees, but it’s done little to combat the practice so far. The loophole has started a brewing battle between the hemp and marijuana industries, which is playing out in Colorado right now.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation