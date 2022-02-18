Denver Artist A.L. Grime Goes Optical





Grimm now has murals and graphic designs representing the human experience — from contrasting masculine and feminine energies to the technological advances of our generation — throughout Colorado. You can find her work at Ally Grimm, also known as artist A.L. Grime, comes from earnest beginnings, but her work leaves a vivid mark. The thirty-year-old Washington, D.C., native started out working at electronic music festivals across the East Coast, eventually making her way toward Denver’s art scene. In 2018, she officially made the move here in hopes of sparking more imagination.Grimm now has murals and graphic designs representing the human experience — from contrasting masculine and feminine energies to the technological advances of our generation — throughout Colorado. You can find her work at Boulder’s Fox Theatre , as well as at the Black Box and the Marijuana Mansion in Denver. We caught up with Grimm to discuss her aspirations as a growing artist and how cannabis plays a role in it all.

I started four or five years ago in the music industry and worked my way up through every job. I worked in venues, at music festivals and all kinds of things until I eventually started live-painting, and that's how I got into art. First I was curating galleries for festivals, but then I wanted to put something in it myself, so I started painting, as well, and slowly climbed up until I’ve gotten to where I am.

I created my first piece in 2016, at 24 years old. I was in school [at West Virginia University] and struggling to decide where I wanted to take my career. I sat down and put all my emotions onto canvas, and it just felt so liberating that I knew this was my path.



I moved out here just a few years ago because of the art scene. Within the music scene, I felt like Denver had some of the best artists, and it seemed like a place where people openly shared creative ideas. I wanted to be a part of that, so I moved here.



Can you describe the elements of your “Magical Mystery Tour” in the Marijuana Mansion and the inspiration behind it? How did cannabis play a role in this piece?





The Marijuana Mansion had this idea for something that was sort of ’60s-inspired, or retro. They wanted to have lava lamps and beanbags in there, and wanted me to create something that played off of it, so I instantly thought of Twiggy. I have her eyes as the centerpiece of it, because she’s such an iconic part of that era. I included all of the swirling lines and all of the optical illusions to give that wavy feel that cannabis might give someone, so that when they're chilling in a beanbag chair, they have this warm, wavy feeling from the whole room.

How would you describe your artistic style overall, and what does your artwork represent? Are there any specific messages you try to articulate to your audience?



My artistic style is super influenced by optical art, but also super inspired by computer glitches and technology. I try my best to create patterns that emote emotion.



My art is about the intersection of humanity and technology, but also the balance between masculine and feminine energy. I represent technology and stark, heavy lines as masculine energy, and then soft, curved lines and the human element more as the feminine [energy]. I just want to show the balance between the two and how they weave into each other.



Walk us through your artistic process: Do you use any unique methods?

I design everything digitally first, usually in Photoshop or [Adobe] Illustrator, sometimes Procreate. And then I use a projector to sketch all of my paintings or my murals, and that kind of helps me have a plan of where I’m going and helps me execute things a little better. Then, from time to time, I’ll take that digital version that I made first, animate it, and link them back together with augmented reality. And I smoke a lot [of cannabis] when I’m working or when I’m designing, because it just helps me unlock a piece of my mind that is maybe too focused on other things.

Within Denver, specifically, what do you personally aspire to achieve?



I think that artists are crucial for conversations. We’re both marking moments in history and time, but also having conversations about what’s going on in society, and I try to do both. Because we’re in this technological renaissance, my focus is about leaving that mark in this moment in history and really talking about how humans and technology interact.

My artistic style is super influenced by optical art, but also super inspired by computer glitches and technology. I try my best to create patterns that emote emotion.My art is about the intersection of humanity and technology, but also the balance between masculine and feminine energy. I represent technology and stark, heavy lines as masculine energy, and then soft, curved lines and the human element more as the feminine [energy]. I just want to show the balance between the two and how they weave into each other.