Cheba Hut Settles With City Over 4/20 Consumption Violations

Fans of Cheba Hut's toasted subs can rest easier now that ownership has reached a settlement with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses over public marijuana consumption violations at the location at 638 East Colfax Avenue earlier this year.

The eatery was in hot water after undercover police officers busted several patrons for public pot consumption on the restaurant's front patio during a 4/20 party. Although Cheba Hut is known for its love of the plant and pot-centric puns on its menu, the party was not licensed for marijuana consumption by the City of Denver, which in advance of April 20 had reminded Cheba Hut and dozens of other businesses that public marijuana use was still illegal in Denver.

Approximately six customers were consuming marijuana on the patio when undercover officers from the Denver Police Department spotted them, according to Cheba Hut co-owner David Timmons. Uniformed officers arrived shortly thereafter to issue the citations for public consumption to the customers and complicity citations to the restaurateur and his bar manager for allowing the public consumption to happen.