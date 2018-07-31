City Dismisses 4/20 Pot Consumption Citations at Tetra 9

The lingering effects of a bad smoke session may have finally worn off for a handful of patrons who were issued public marijuana consumption citations at a private marijuana lounge on April 20.

Tetra 9 Private Lounge & Garden opened in February and has yet to receive a social cannabis consumption license from the City of Denver. Using a private, members-only model, Tetra 9 was operating relatively smoothly during its first two months in business, holding pot-infused art classes, concerts and other forms of entertainment. But when the 4/20 holiday came around, the lounge fell under the watchful eyes of the Denver Police Department and the Department of Excise and Licenses.

Undercover police officers said they were able enter Tetra 9 without proving membership on 4/20, thus making the event public — which the owner disputes. The officers then issued public-consumption citations to three patrons and the venue's owner, Dewayne Benjamin, who was also cited for violating Colorado's Clean Indoor Air Act, a measure that bans smoking inside public places. However, Benjamin and at least two of his patrons have seen their 4/20 citations dismissed, according to court documents.