Eight-Course Cannabis Dinner to Benefit Parkinson's Research

The clinical jury is still out on whether or not medical marijuana is an effective treatment for Parkinson's disease, but the plant's role in helping those affected by the condition will be undeniable on August 26 at Invisible City.

Chefs John Harry and Clay Inscoe will host their “High-Brow” dinner party at the end of the month to benefit the Parkinson’s Association of the Rockies, using an eight-course meal to demonstrate how terpenes — plant compounds responsible for the smell and taste of cannabis strains — can enhance the aromas and flavors found in food.

This will be the the first collaborative dinner between the two friends, and they share a similar inspiration: Both Harry and Inscoe have seen their respective fathers diagnosed with Parkinson's.