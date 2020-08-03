 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Botanico's recreational dispensary in Denver's RiNo neighborhood has been closed since July 22.EXPAND
Botanico's recreational dispensary in Denver's RiNo neighborhood has been closed since July 22.
Thomas Mitchell

Botanico Dispensaries Temporarily Closed, Suspended by MED

Thomas Mitchell | August 3, 2020 | 3:46pm
AA

The two Botanico dispensaries in Denver are currently closed, with notices of license suspension served on both locations by the state Marijuana Enforcement Division.

The suspension notices for the Botanico stores at 3054 Larimer Street and 777 Canosa Court (which opened in July after the company acquired the Pando dispensary at that address) were served on July 22, according to the MED; they reference "alleged violations" of state medical and retail marijuana codes. The MED declined to comment on the suspension, citing an active investigation.

Botanico owner Ben Perrone says he can't comment on the investigation at this time, either. While an Instagram account for the Botanico dispensaries says that the stores are temporarily closed, neither Botanico's social media pages nor its website mention the current MED suspension.

Suspension orders from the MED, seen here at Botanico's store at 777 Canosa Court, are posted at both dispensaries.
Suspension orders from the MED, seen here at Botanico's store at 777 Canosa Court, are posted at both dispensaries.
Thomas Mitchell

Although Botanico is the subject of a state MED investigation, Denver licensing regulators aren't actively pursuing the company, according to Denver Excise and Licenses communication director Eric Escudero. He says that Excise and Licenses "has no involvement" with enforcement against Botanico, adding that there's "no pending administrative action by Denver" against the company.

According to the Denver Police Department, it has no role in the action against Botanico.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

