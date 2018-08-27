The Health Center Dispensary Expands to Boulder

Boulder cannabis users can taste one of Denver's most popular dispensary menus now that The Health Center has added a store in Boulder. Co-owners Reagan Yeomans and Tiffany Goldman opened at new dispensary there on Thursday, August 23.

Yeomans and Goldman have been in business since 2010, running two locations in Denver. While a 2017 report by Marijuana Business Daily found that 26.9 percent of cannabis industry executives are female, Yeomans and Goldman jumped into the trade when that percentage was even smaller.

“I’m proud to represent women in the industry. We can do this: We can be leaders and be successful in the industry," Goldman says. "We don’t just want to be another business. We see that our Denver customers enjoy when we give back, and just giving back has made us more proud of what we do in the cannabis industry."