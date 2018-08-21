 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Ask a Stoner: Can I Sell Edibles Out of My Food Truck?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Can I Sell Edibles Out of My Food Truck?

Herbert Fuego | August 21, 2018 | 5:11am
AA

Dear Stoner: Can I sell edibles out of my food truck? I promise I wouldn’t eat and drive.
Josh

Dear Josh: Not unless you’re slipping them inside “special orders” for black-market buyers. If your food truck is legally allowed to operate in Denver, then I’m sure you’re aware of the licensing and regulatory standards you must meet — which makes me wonder if your food truck is licensed. Anyone who’s familiar with that process knows that restaurants and food trucks can’t serve pot-infused food to the public. Dispensaries are the only establishments allowed to sell edibles or anything else infused with the plant to the public. Restaurants, bars, events and any other entity wishing to serve patrons cannabis products must do so as a private party, and guests have to pick up the goodies beforehand at a dispensary to avoid breaking the law.

Don't confuse the herbs when creating your food truck menu.
Don't confuse the herbs when creating your food truck menu.
Brandon Becker

Still, during a recent stop in Boulder, I saw a young wook pull over the ice cream truck he was driving around the Hill, rip a dab rig in the front seat (torch included), and then take off with the jingle blaring, ready to serve the people. Obviously, not everyone’s following the state’s laws.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >