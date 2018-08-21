Ask a Stoner: Can I Sell Edibles Out of My Food Truck?

Dear Stoner: Can I sell edibles out of my food truck? I promise I wouldn’t eat and drive.

Josh

Dear Josh: Not unless you’re slipping them inside “special orders” for black-market buyers. If your food truck is legally allowed to operate in Denver, then I’m sure you’re aware of the licensing and regulatory standards you must meet — which makes me wonder if your food truck is licensed. Anyone who’s familiar with that process knows that restaurants and food trucks can’t serve pot-infused food to the public. Dispensaries are the only establishments allowed to sell edibles or anything else infused with the plant to the public. Restaurants, bars, events and any other entity wishing to serve patrons cannabis products must do so as a private party, and guests have to pick up the goodies beforehand at a dispensary to avoid breaking the law.

Don't confuse the herbs when creating your food truck menu. Brandon Becker

Still, during a recent stop in Boulder, I saw a young wook pull over the ice cream truck he was driving around the Hill, rip a dab rig in the front seat (torch included), and then take off with the jingle blaring, ready to serve the people. Obviously, not everyone’s following the state’s laws.