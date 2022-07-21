Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Denver's Hold on Colorado's Marijuana Market is Shrinking

July 21, 2022 10:57AM

Denver's Hold on Colorado's Marijuana Market is Shrinking
Jacqueline Collins
Denver is still the center of commercial marijuana in Colorado, but the city's grip on the market has loosened significantly, according to dispensary sales data.

An annual progress report from the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses shows that Denver dispensaries accounted for nearly half of all marijuana sales in Colorado in 2014, when recreational sales first began. That percentage has dropped every year since then but one, however, going from 48.3 percent in 2014 to 30.9 percent in 2021.

"This downward trend, which has been consistent since the implementation of retail marijuana sales in 2014, indicates marijuana sales growth outside of the City and County of Denver has been increasing faster than within the city," the report reads.

Statewide marijuana sales reached a new high in 2021, crossing over $2.2 billion, but Denver wasn't responsible for that growth. In a record-breaking year for dispensaries across Colorado, sales in Denver actually dropped about 4 percent, going from $715.7 million in 2020 to $688.8 million in 2021.

Dispensary owners have claimed that plummeting wholesale marijuana prices are more responsible for the falling marijuana sales figures than actual demand, and that sales volume has largely remained the same.

Still, dispensary sales numbers are on track to continue dropping in Denver as well as the rest of Colorado in 2022, according to the state Department of Revenue. And sales aren't all that are decreasing in Denver: Although the city still has over 200 different dispensaries, over ten pot shops have closed or been bought out since April.

Despite declining sales figures and a handful of stores closing, local taxes collected from the marijuana industry reached over $72.4 million in 2021, a new record that accounts for over 5 percent of Denver's general fund revenue. Excise and Licenses projects that number to go even higher in 2022, breaking $85 million by year's end.

Since a 2 percent affordable housing tax was added to Denver recreational marijuana sales in 2018, the city has raised an additional $31 million. In 2022, Excise and Licenses estimates, that tax and other mariuana revenues will fund over $22 million in affordable housing initiatives, as well as another $3.4 million that will go toward Denver's Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) crisis intervention program.
click to enlarge Denver's Hold on Colorado's Marijuana Market is Shrinking
Marijuana tax revenue in Denver, 2014 to 2022.
Denver Department of Excise and Licenses
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation