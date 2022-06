Recent Dispensary Openings and Closings Around Denver

click to enlarge Buddy Boy operated seven dispensaries in Denver, but abruptly closed them in June. Scott Lentz

Times are a changin' in Denver's marijuana space. Reports of declining prices and sales have become the norm over the last year, while businesses small and large have cut back or closed altogether As the vehicle for all legal pot products, dispensaries are taking the brunt of the situation. Still, there there are new stores popping up just as fast as the old ones close, partly because it's so rare for licenses to become available.Here's a rundown of the recent action:20590 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood303-232-3620(medical only)2160 South Lipan Street305-972-18532675 West 38th Avenue720-389-91793899 Quentin Street303-307-4204990 West Sixth Avenue303-474-46965068 Federal Boulevard303-997-55636745 West Mississippi Avenue, LakewoodScheduled to open in July4837 Washington StreetSeven metro stores, all closed3899 Quentin Street852 Broadway990 West Sixth Avenue2675 West 38th Avenue