Recent Dispensary Openings and Closings Around Denver

June 27, 2022 8:45AM

Social Cannabis is now open at 5068 Federal Boulevard.
Times are a changin' in Denver's marijuana space. Reports of declining prices and sales have become the norm over the last year, while businesses small and large have cut back or closed altogether.

As the vehicle for all legal pot products, dispensaries are taking the brunt of the situation. Still, there there are new stores popping up just as fast as the old ones close, partly because it's so rare for licenses to become available.

Here's a rundown of the recent action:
Recent Openings:

Ajoya
20590 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
303-232-3620

Alto (medical only)
2160 South Lipan Street
305-972-1853

Emerald Fields
2675 West 38th Avenue
720-389-9179

Kind Love
3899 Quentin Street
303-307-4204

Rocky Mountain High
990 West Sixth Avenue
303-474-4696

Social Cannabis
5068 Federal Boulevard
303-997-5563

Upcoming Openings:

Horizon Cannabis
6745 West Mississippi Avenue, Lakewood
Scheduled to open in July
Buddy Boy operated seven dispensaries in Denver, but abruptly closed them in June.
Recent Closings:

Bonfire Cannabis
4837 Washington Street

Buddy Boy
Seven metro stores, all closed

Mary Jane's House
3899 Quentin Street

Mile High Green Cross
852 Broadway

RiverRock
990 West Sixth Avenue

Urban Dispensary
2675 West 38th Avenue
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
