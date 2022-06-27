Recent Dispensary Openings and Closings Around Denver

Times are a changin' in Denver's marijuana space. Reports of declining prices and sales have become the norm over the last year, while businesses small and large have cut back or closed altogether.
As the vehicle for all legal pot products, dispensaries are taking the brunt of the situation. Still, there there are new stores popping up just as fast as the old ones close, partly because it's so rare for licenses to become available.
Here's a rundown of the recent action:
Recent Openings:
Ajoya
20590 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
303-232-3620
Alto (medical only)
2160 South Lipan Street
305-972-1853
Emerald Fields
2675 West 38th Avenue
720-389-9179
Kind Love
3899 Quentin Street
303-307-4204
Rocky Mountain High
990 West Sixth Avenue
303-474-4696
Social Cannabis
5068 Federal Boulevard
303-997-5563
Upcoming Openings:
Horizon Cannabis
6745 West Mississippi Avenue, Lakewood
Scheduled to open in July
Bonfire Cannabis
4837 Washington Street
Buddy Boy
Seven metro stores, all closed
Mary Jane's House
3899 Quentin Street
Mile High Green Cross
852 Broadway
RiverRock
990 West Sixth Avenue
Urban Dispensary
2675 West 38th Avenue