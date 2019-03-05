Denver's Pot Conviction Expungement, Open to Thousands, Has Cleared 38 People So Far

Denver’s Turn Over a New Leaf program allows thousands of people with past low-level marijuana convictions to apply for expungement, but the turnout hasn't been huge so far. Nearly two months after the program's launching, just 38 people have been accepted for it, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Turn Over a New Leaf opened for applications in January, allowing those who were convicted of now-legal marijuana crimes before in Denver to apply for expungement with assistance from the city and the DA's office. According to the city, around 13,000 people convicted of low-level marijuana offenses before recreational marijuana was legalized in 2012 are eligible to wipe away prior drug crimes, which can impede or deny access to career, housing and military opportunities.

“A lot of people have been affected by their old marijuana convictions, and it hurts them in many ways,” says Eric Escudero, communications director for the Department of Excise and Licenses, one of the city departments heading the initiative. “This is not a violent crime. They did not murder or assault anyone, and should be allowed to have a second chance.”