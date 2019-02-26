Denver's Social Pot Use Program No Longer Temporary...but Still Flawed

On February 25, Denver City Council agreed to remove the sunset provision from Initiative 300, which allowed the city to create a temporary social cannabis consumption business program. Initially, that pilot program was scheduled to expire in 2020, but the council's move makes it permanent.

It's still not perfect, though, and councilmembers will be considering additional changes.

As presented to voters in 2016, I-300 was designed to give special events and businesses such as restaurants, cafes, yoga studios and art galleries the opportunity to allow social pot use in confined areas. But limitations put on the pilot program — including the 2020 sunset — made it difficult to secure investors or property leases, according to would-be social consumption entrepreneurs.