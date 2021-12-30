Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Why Are Fewer Dispensaries Growing Weed?

December 30, 2021 7:54AM

Ask a Stoner: Why Are Fewer Dispensaries Growing Weed?
Jacqueline Collins
Dear Stoner: Why are fewer dispensaries growing their own weed? Most of what I see now is pre-bagged and from someone else.
Kial

click to enlarge WESTWORD
Westword
Dear Kial: What we’re seeing is a natural step forward enabled by rule changes and market evolution. When retail marijuana sales started in Colorado, growers and dispensaries were tied at the hip by a process called vertical integration. This largely eliminated the thought of wholesale growing, but those rules loosened and then were eventually eliminated as time went on. Now we’re seeing wholesale cultivations dominate dispensary shelves. They’re branded, they’re exotic, and they’re not cheap, either. Attaining a level of trust and consistency is difficult for retail cannabis smokers, though, and many regular users are happy to pay a few extra bucks for quality and new genetics.

A lot of dispensaries have turned into outlets for popular growers in an effort to attract this new wave of retail shoppers. When you consider the liquor-store model, this move was probably inevitable — but plenty of stores make their own flower the star of the show, and dispensaries that go full retail without at least one internal cultivation are still in the minority. The internal stash is cheaper without a middleman, which is beneficial for them and us. I’m not sure that will last forever, either, so support the in-house product while you can.

Send questions to m[email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation