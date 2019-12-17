Ask a Stoner: What's a Better Value, Weed or Wax?

Dear Stoner: My roommate and I are always arguing over whether we should get wax or regular weed. Can you tell me which is a better value between an eighth of bud or a gram of wax?

Daph

Dear Daph: Ah, that’s a question so many of us have pondered while waiting in line, broke, at a dispensary. Most stores sell grams of wax that are cheaper than an eighth of weed (3.5 grams), although that differs based on the quality of the flower and concentrates. Still, you can find a gram of hash for around $20 at most pot shops, when an eighth of bud tends to sit in the $25 to $30 range.

Scott Lentz

You should also factor in potency: A gram of wax is easy to figure out (it’s just one gram, and THC percentage is listed on the package), but flower takes a little more math, as it’s 3.5 grams. Even after all the math, most grams of wax and eighths of weed still bear about 600 to 800 milligrams of THC. With such close marks in both price and potency, it really comes down to your smoking preferences and how quickly you burn through either. But, really, you and your roommate should save up enough to buy both and see how wonderful wax and buds are when combined.

