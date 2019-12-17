 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Ask a Stoner: What's a Better Value, Weed or Wax?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: What's a Better Value, Weed or Wax?

Herbert Fuego | December 17, 2019 | 6:02am
AA

Dear Stoner: My roommate and I are always arguing over whether we should get wax or regular weed. Can you tell me which is a better value between an eighth of bud or a gram of wax?
Daph

Dear Daph: Ah, that’s a question so many of us have pondered while waiting in line, broke, at a dispensary. Most stores sell grams of wax that are cheaper than an eighth of weed (3.5 grams), although that differs based on the quality of the flower and concentrates. Still, you can find a gram of hash for around $20 at most pot shops, when an eighth of bud tends to sit in the $25 to $30 range.

Ask a Stoner: What's a Better Value, Weed or Wax?
Scott Lentz

You should also factor in potency: A gram of wax is easy to figure out (it’s just one gram, and THC percentage is listed on the package), but flower takes a little more math, as it’s 3.5 grams. Even after all the math, most grams of wax and eighths of weed still bear about 600 to 800 milligrams of THC. With such close marks in both price and potency, it really comes down to your smoking preferences and how quickly you burn through either. But, really, you and your roommate should save up enough to buy both and see how wonderful wax and buds are when combined.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >