Ask a Stoner: Should I Put Distilled Water in My Bong?

November 18, 2021 5:56AM

Dear Stoner: Is it worth buying a gallon of distilled water for my bong or dab rig? I’m curious if it creates a cleaner hit or better bong water.
Shawn

Dear Shawn: Cleaner water always leads to a better hit. Most of us take that on the surface level, and we’re proud of ourselves for rinsing out and replacing the tap water in our bongs every so often. But it’s like walking a dog: There are owners who rush them around on a tether after work to ensure there aren’t any piss stains in the house, and there are people who drive fifteen minutes to the off-leash dog park a few times a week.
click to enlarge Distilled water is free of minerals, which can spot glass. - JACQUELINE COLLINS
Distilled water is free of minerals, which can spot glass.
Jacqueline Collins
Buying distilled water is a bit on the off-leash dog park spectrum, but you’re hardly doing much extra work beyond carefully reading the water labels at the grocery store. And it leads to a happier bong: Because distilled water is free of minerals, your glass will stay cleaner after prolonged use. Even home-filtered water is better than tap, but any form of drinking water will spot your glass eventually.

Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
