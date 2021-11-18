Ask a Stoner: Should I Put Distilled Water in My Bong?

Dear Stoner: Is it worth buying a gallon of distilled water for my bong or dab rig? I’m curious if it creates a cleaner hit or better bong water.
Shawn
Dear Shawn: Cleaner water always leads to a better hit. Most of us take that on the surface level, and we’re proud of ourselves for rinsing out and replacing the tap water in our bongs every so often. But it’s like walking a dog: There are owners who rush them around on a tether after work to ensure there aren’t any piss stains in the house, and there are people who drive fifteen minutes to the off-leash dog park a few times a week.
