Ask a Stoner: Does a Towel Under the Door Really Work?

Dear Stoner: Does the towel-under-the-door method work? My job makes me travel on the West Coast. Getting legal weed won't be the issue, but smoking it somewhere will be.

Up in the Air

Dear Up in the Air: You could always eat edibles or vaporize THC oil, which carries a much weaker smell and dissipates faster than smoking flower. But while I’m very aware of those options, I still usually choose a joint. Some of us were just born to puff.

The towel-under-the-door method is a simple concept, but an effective one. Flickr/ Brandy Hollins

The towel-under-the-door method works on the road or at home, and it’s a pretty simple concept. You just block the largest remaining airway between your closed room and the rest of the world — and at hotels, where the air conditioning flows like wine, that’s the crease between the door and floor. It’s not a foolproof barrier, but it should get the job done if you have an open window and aren’t reckless. And the towel also helps muffle those coughing noises coming from your room at 10 p.m.



