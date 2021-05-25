 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Marijuana |

Ask a Stoner: Does a Towel Under the Door Really Work?

Herbert Fuego | May 25, 2021 | 5:59am
Ask a Stoner: Does a Towel Under the Door Really Work?EXPAND
Westword
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Dear Stoner: Does the towel-under-the-door method work? My job makes me travel on the West Coast. Getting legal weed won't be the issue, but smoking it somewhere will be.
Up in the Air

Dear Up in the Air: You could always eat edibles or vaporize THC oil, which carries a much weaker smell and dissipates faster than smoking flower. But while I’m very aware of those options, I still usually choose a joint. Some of us were just born to puff.

The towel-under-the-door method is a simple concept, but an effective one.
The towel-under-the-door method is a simple concept, but an effective one.
Flickr/Brandy Hollins

Related Stories

The towel-under-the-door method works on the road or at home, and it’s a pretty simple concept. You just block the largest remaining airway between your closed room and the rest of the world — and at hotels, where the air conditioning flows like wine, that’s the crease between the door and floor. It’s not a foolproof barrier, but it should get the job done if you have an open window and aren’t reckless. And the towel also helps muffle those coughing noises coming from your room at 10 p.m.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.