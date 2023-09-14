Colorado Has Some of the Cheapest Legal Weed in the Country

Dear Stoner: As a recent visitor from Nevada, I must say that Colorado still has some of the cheapest herb I've ever seen. Even with taxes, it's cheaper than anywhere I've been. Why can't other states do this?
Bishop Sycamore
Dear Bishop Sycamore: Cheap weed takes time. Although there are plenty of arguments surrounding dispensary sales tax rates in Colorado, which can reach up to 30 percent, we still have some of the most affordable flower and hash in the country. So do Oregon and Washington. What do all three states have in common? They've been allowing recreational cannabis sales for eight years or more.
rosin still command high prices in Colorado, our cannabis prices are nowhere near the $70 eighths and $100 grams of rosin I've seen in Arizona, Illinois and even California. As more states legalize and commercial cannabis evolves, the rest of the country will catch up.
