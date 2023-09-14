 Does Colorado Have the Cheapest Weed in the Country? | Westword
Colorado Has Some of the Cheapest Legal Weed in the Country

Good prices take time — and market shifts.
September 14, 2023
Dear Stoner: As a recent visitor from Nevada, I must say that Colorado still has some of the cheapest herb I've ever seen. Even with taxes, it's cheaper than anywhere I've been. Why can't other states do this?
Bishop Sycamore

Dear Bishop Sycamore: Cheap weed takes time. Although there are plenty of arguments surrounding dispensary sales tax rates in Colorado, which can reach up to 30 percent, we still have some of the most affordable flower and hash in the country. So do Oregon and Washington. What do all three states have in common? They've been allowing recreational cannabis sales for eight years or more.
click to enlarge A jar of cannabis flower on display at a Denver dispensary
Go shopping where the flower is unlabeled, and you'll probably pay less.
Scott Lentz
Many states have legalized since then, several of them on the West Coast, so border towns and cannabis tourism can no longer inflate Colorado dispensary prices. Towns with more stores, like Boulder and Denver, have always had to be more competitive, but the past two years of falling weed prices have made the climate even more consumer-friendly. Although cheap pot is rarely good and quality flower and rosin still command high prices in Colorado, our cannabis prices are nowhere near the $70 eighths and $100 grams of rosin I've seen in Arizona, Illinois and even California. As more states legalize and commercial cannabis evolves, the rest of the country will catch up.

