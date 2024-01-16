Mixing Marijuana and Ozempic

Dear Stoner: I've been thinking of trying Ozempic to lose weight, but am prone to the occasional munchie binge when I smoke weed. Any information on how those two interact?
Club Sauce
Dear Club Sauce: Based on your name, I'd advise you to try diet and exercise before diabetic medication, but this is obviously a question for an actual doctor. Still, I'll dive briefly into how a battle between cannabis and America's newest weight-loss trend would play out.
munchies going in either direction after mixing weed and Ozempic. There are testimonials regarding reduced munchies — and less of a desire for cannabis overall, in some cases — but also reports of hungry post-weed experiences despite Ozempic. Plenty of people are out there doing it, according to Reddit threads and several blogs, but we couldn't find any confirmed reports of short- or long-term effects. So, again: Talk to a doctor!
