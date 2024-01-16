 Does Smoking Marijuana Affect Ozempic Weight Loss? | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ask a Stoner

Mixing Marijuana and Ozempic

How does the hottest drug for weight loss deal with the munchies?
January 16, 2024
Cartoon stoner smoking a joint
Westword
Share this:
Dear Stoner: I've been thinking of trying Ozempic to lose weight, but am prone to the occasional munchie binge when I smoke weed. Any information on how those two interact?
Club Sauce

Dear Club Sauce: Based on your name, I'd advise you to try diet and exercise before diabetic medication, but this is obviously a question for an actual doctor. Still, I'll dive briefly into how a battle between cannabis and America's newest weight-loss trend would play out.
click to enlarge Basket of blue Ozempic syringes
Ozempic is the country's hottest drug for weight loss, but can it withstand the munchies?
Flickr/Chemist4U
Smoking or eating cannabis will likely interact with Ozempic in different ways, but both impact blood-sugar control and cause drowsiness. On top of altering drowsiness and glucose levels, user reports online describe the munchies going in either direction after mixing weed and Ozempic. There are testimonials regarding reduced munchies — and less of a desire for cannabis overall, in some cases — but also reports of hungry post-weed experiences despite Ozempic. Plenty of people are out there doing it, according to Reddit threads and several blogs, but we couldn't find any confirmed reports of short- or long-term effects. So, again: Talk to a doctor!

Send questions to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending

Cannabis Calendar: Magic Shows, Yoga and a UFC Watch Party

Things to Do

Cannabis Calendar: Magic Shows, Yoga and a UFC Watch Party

By Westword Staff
Welcome to Colorado's First Cannabis Ghost Town

Marijuana

Welcome to Colorado's First Cannabis Ghost Town

By Thomas Mitchell
Reader: Legal Weed Sucks. Make It Illegal Again!

Comment of the Day

Reader: Legal Weed Sucks. Make It Illegal Again!

By Westword Readers
New Dispensary Best Buds Plans on Bringing More Friends

Business

New Dispensary Best Buds Plans on Bringing More Friends

By Thomas Mitchell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation