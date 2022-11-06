Reader: It's Ridiculous that Colorado Companies Still Test for Marijuana

The Ask a Stoner answer: "All of this newfangled THC can cause a legitimate scare. Dabs, or hits of extracted cannabis, contain three to five times the amount of THC in flower, so I can see why a surprise drug test seems daunting. You’re cutting it close with any form of cannabis consumption if a drug test is coming up in a week, but if that dab was a single occurrence during an otherwise sober stint, then you still have a good chance of passing."
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of that Stoner, readers had plenty to say:
Says Melanie:
It’s absolutely ridiculous that any job is still requiring a clean P test from marijuana as a requirement for employment. Give me a break.Adds Jeannie:
What's sad is it's easier for a sex offender to get a job than a pot smoker. Needing to pass a piss test to work at a convenience store is laughable.Suggests Tobi:
If you can't puzzle your way through the test, you probably should not have the job. .. I smoke like a chimney and have had to take dozens of "tests." Never fail and never piss...Offers Jeff:
Here's a great idea. If you are subject to random UA, stop smoking weed!!! You run the risk of losing your income and benefits. If you don't like that, find a job that won't test.Counters another Jeff:
You don’t want to work for anyone making you piss in a cup, anyway. … Prove me wrong.And Erika concludes:
Pee for enjoyment, not for employment.Have you worked at a place that requires drug tests? Would you? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]