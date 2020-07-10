 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Durango Dispensary Issues Recall Over Pesticide ConcernsEXPAND
Jacqueline Collins

Durango Dispensary Issues Recall Over Pesticide Concerns

Thomas Mitchell | July 10, 2020 | 10:18am
AA

A Durango marijuana dispensary has issued a recall over concerns regarding banned pesticide use during plant production, according to the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division.

Kinfolk Farms LLC marijuana cultivation, doing business in Durango as Kinfolk Farms, has recalled two marijuana harvest batches after the MED and the Colorado Department of Health and Public Environment determined that growers were using banned pesticides.

The recalled strains are Blue Dream (batch number: BlueDream021720) and Mai Tai (batch number: MaiTaiFR11292020), with the cultivation license number 403R-00378; all of these names and numbers should appear on the packages in which the marijuana is sold.

Related Stories

Kinfolk Farms representatives didn't respond to a request for comment, but the dispensary website says that they "cultivate pesticide-free cannabis and regularly test our products for purity and consistency."

The MED recall doesn't list the banned pesticide that Kinfolk Farms' marijuana tested positive for, but notes that anyone who possesses the recalled products "should return them to the retail store from which they were purchased so they can be properly disposed of."

The recall notice continues: "Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming the product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the store from which they purchased the product. All affected marijuana has a label affixed to the container that at a minimum indicates the license number of the retail marijuana business that cultivated the marijuana. Consumers should check the label of their retail marijuana for the following license number and harvest batch numbers." 

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.