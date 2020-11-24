Ask a Stoner: Infusing Drinks With THC

Dear Stoner: What are some drinks that I can infuse with THC or CBD? Willing to get my hands dirty.

Mugsy

Dear Mugsy: You’ve picked the right season to become interested in this, because hot beverages are more fun to play around with than cold drinks. Cannabinoids such as THC and CBD like to bind to fat, so butter and oils are popular vessels for edible infusions. But your options don’t end there: Whole and condensed milk, creamers and coconut milk are relatively high in fat as well. All of those ingredients, especially dairy, taste better in warm drinks than in something cold, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, both of which help drown out weed flavors, are more common in hot drinks, too.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Hot-buttered rum or cider, hot chocolate, coffee and chai lattes are all easy vessels for infused creamers or cannabutter. Weednog — cannabis-infused eggnog — can go hot or cold, but once it’s warmed up, you need to drink it all. And if you’re hungry (or sick and can’t smoke), cannabis-infused bone broth is a more healthy, filling way to stay warm.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

