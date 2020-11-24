 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
4
| Marijuana |

Ask a Stoner: Infusing Drinks With THC

Herbert Fuego | November 24, 2020 | 6:22am
Ask a Stoner: Infusing Drinks With THC
Westword
AA

Dear Stoner: What are some drinks that I can infuse with THC or CBD? Willing to get my hands dirty.
Mugsy

Dear Mugsy: You’ve picked the right season to become interested in this, because hot beverages are more fun to play around with than cold drinks. Cannabinoids such as THC and CBD like to bind to fat, so butter and oils are popular vessels for edible infusions. But your options don’t end there: Whole and condensed milk, creamers and coconut milk are relatively high in fat as well. All of those ingredients, especially dairy, taste better in warm drinks than in something cold, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, both of which help drown out weed flavors, are more common in hot drinks, too.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us
Ask a Stoner: Infusing Drinks With THC
Flickr/Mr.TinDC

Related Stories

Hot-buttered rum or cider, hot chocolate, coffee and chai lattes are all easy vessels for infused creamers or cannabutter. Weednog — cannabis-infused eggnog — can go hot or cold, but once it’s warmed up, you need to drink it all. And if you’re hungry (or sick and can’t smoke), cannabis-infused bone broth is a more healthy, filling way to stay warm.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.