 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Facebook Groups for Stoners, Growers and Those With the MunchiesEXPAND
Jacqueline Collins

Facebook Groups for Stoners, Growers and Those With the Munchies

Herbert Fuego | July 6, 2019 | 5:26am
AA

Although not as hip as it once was, Facebook is still an easy place to connect with others who have similar interests such as music, sports, food and even cannabis.

Officially, the social networking giant isn't that keen on the plant, barring any groups with the words "cannabis" or "marijuana" in their names from coming up during general searches. But if you keep looking, you'll find Facebook communities full of hungry and creative stoners, pot growers, edibles chefs and more. Here are eight we're fans of so far.

Creative Stoner Lounge
A rare canna-centric Facebook group that doesn't require a request to join, Creative Stoner Lounge is exactly what it sounds like: a place for artistic and witty tokers to display their creations, and for pot-friendly creatives to find work and friends to collaborate with. Although most of the work has a cannabis connection, that's not required.

Related Stories

Highly Edible
Interested in cooking dishes infused with cannabis, but want some motivation? Quickly nearing 10,000 members, Highly Edible is a place to share recipes and concoctions that go far beyond weed brownies. While you can't post about much other than cannabis edibles and topicals, there's more than enough content to chew over.

Marijuana Deals Near You

I'm High and This Is Food
Plenty of people prefer their cannabis and food to be enjoyed separately, and this group is the place for them. Usually good for over sixty posts a day, I'm High and This Is Food focuses on posting "literally just the shit you eat when you're high," according to the page's description. After seeing what these hungry stoners have created, you're likely to agree.

I'm High and This Is Vegan
Pretty much the same as the group above, but for vegan munchies only.

Older Stoners
One of the plant's fastest-growing demographics, older users (specifically those over 55) are showing much more interest in medical marijuana, CBD and recreational pot now that they're becoming legal across the country. Older Stoners is a group for users forty and above, so no need to worry about new slang and memes from young punks. Membership is currently almost at 21,000.

Facebook Groups for Stoners, Growers and Those With the MunchiesEXPAND
Jacqueline Collins

Stoner Moms
Another quickly growing consumer demographic, mothers are an increasing presence in dispensaries. The Stoner Moms group is a place where they can share their experiences, help each other and have a stoned laugh or two.

Cannabis Growing Tips n' Tricks
Starting a new home grow or trying to learn about commercial cultivations? This is a group for legal growers only, and it's a great option if you're scared of talking about cannabis online. The network has over 34,000 members, many of whom are based in Colorado

Marijuana Growers
Also a group for cannabis growers, Marijuana Growers is a little less selective on who gets in and what gets posted. You don't have to be talking about legal operations, so this group has a much bigger membership, currently sitting at over 145,000.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >