Who Asked for Five-Gram THC Vapes?

Dear Stoner: I almost bought a five-gram disposable vape, but thought I'd check in first. They're pretty cheap compared to the half-gram disposables I get, but do they hit as nicely?
Midge
Dear Midge: I've seen disposable vapes with two grams of hash oil, but five grams? Talk about a full tank. But even though stocking up seems like a bright idea as the budtender shows off a shiny new toy, chances are you will regret going that big.
hash pens for themselves. Whatever doesn't get wasted will start tasting like burnt ethanol and plastic after a certain point, no matter how fast you and your pals vape it. I can see why someone would enjoy the novelty of owning such a hog of a hash cartridge, but be ready to toss it prematurely.
Any hash pen larger than two grams is likely filled with subpar product, so you're better off finding a dispensary with discounts on standard-sized carts. Depending on one garish cartridge for that long is risky anyway. God forbid the battery dies or you lose it and a child finds it. If you're set on a disposable vape, give the one-gram disposable from Apothecary Extracts a shot. The Sour Papaya is delicious.
