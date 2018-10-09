Five States Voting on Marijuana Measures in November, Including Colorado

Four weeks from now, voters in Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota and Utah will all be deciding measures that would lift legal restrictions on marijuana — but all in different ways. And Colorado, too, has another marijuana-related issue on the ballot.

A Michigan ballot proposal would set up a licensed retail system similar to Colorado's, while North Dakota voters will decide whether to allow marijuana possession and distribution (but without a comprehensive business licensing system), as well as expunging certain marijuana-related crimes.

Missouri has three measures on the ballot that would legalize medical marijuana, while Utah has one MMJ proposal — and if it's approved, Utah Governor Gary Herbert has already promised special legislation to change its language.