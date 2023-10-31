Flying With Magic Mushrooms Still Illegal, Even in Colorado

Dear Stoner: Can I fly out of the Denver airport with magic mushrooms? I'm about to spend a week there, and I'm sure I'll have leftovers.
Flying Higher
Dear Flying Higher: Can you? Sure. Are you allowed to? Definitely not.
Cannabis has been legal for adults in Colorado since late 2012, and it's still illegal to fly out of here with cannabis because of federal prohibition. Psilocybin mushrooms, also federally illegal, are only decriminalized in Colorado. Do you really think that Transportation Security Administration agents would let you through with them? Well, if we're being honest, they probably would — but not because they mean to. Mushrooms are just easy to hide in luggage.
Denver International Airport, since TSA agents are supposed to hand you over to local law enforcement — but such agencies in Colorado are operating in a state that allows adults to possess both. Don't take this as official legal advice, though. And you should still be careful while flying out of other states, and especially internationally.
Send questions to [email protected].