 Flying With Magic Mushrooms Still Illegal, Even in Colorado | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ask a Stoner

Flying With Magic Mushrooms Still Illegal, Even in Colorado

Can you? Sure. Are you allowed to? Definitely not.
October 31, 2023
Cartoon stoner smokes marijuana
Westword
Share this:
Dear Stoner: Can I fly out of the Denver airport with magic mushrooms? I'm about to spend a week there, and I'm sure I'll have leftovers.
Flying Higher

Dear Flying Higher: Can you? Sure. Are you allowed to? Definitely not.

Cannabis has been legal for adults in Colorado since late 2012, and it's still illegal to fly out of here with cannabis because of federal prohibition. Psilocybin mushrooms, also federally illegal, are only decriminalized in Colorado. Do you really think that Transportation Security Administration agents would let you through with them? Well, if we're being honest, they probably would — but not because they mean to. Mushrooms are just easy to hide in luggage.
click to enlarge airplane wing in the sky
Flickr/Brad Saunders
You'll likely get a stern talking-to or a small citation and the stash will be confiscated if you're caught with small amounts of weed or mushrooms at Denver International Airport, since TSA agents are supposed to hand you over to local law enforcement — but such agencies in Colorado are operating in a state that allows adults to possess both. Don't take this as official legal advice, though. And you should still be careful while flying out of other states, and especially internationally.

Send questions to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending

Colorado Officials Propose Banning Marijuana Businesses From Unlicensed Events

Business

Colorado Officials Propose Banning Marijuana Businesses From Unlicensed Events

By Thomas Mitchell
Wana Brands Foundation Donates $600,000 to Community College of Denver

Education

Wana Brands Foundation Donates $600,000 to Community College of Denver

By Thomas Mitchell
Doodle Artist Joe Palec Combines Halloween and Cannabis

Shopping

Doodle Artist Joe Palec Combines Halloween and Cannabis

By Thomas Mitchell
Cannabis Calendar: Fall Mode

Things to Do

Cannabis Calendar: Fall Mode

By Westword Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation