Why Colorado Tokers Love Fruity Pebbles OG

I recently heard Ving Rhames say in a radio interview that Quentin Tarantino “loves breakfast cereal.” Rather than go down the rabbit hole of wondering what fucked-up combination of booze and breakfast Tarantino has in the morning, I started craving some breakfast cereal of my own — and you would, too, after hearing Rhames’s gruff, sexy voice over-enunciate those two words.

I’m at a point in my life where cereal is more of a dessert than breakfast; I enjoy Apple Jacks and Cap’n Crunch as sugary delicacies rather than as “part of a well-balanced breakfast,” as their shady commercials suggest. I stay away from Fruity Pebbles, though, because I’ll eat the entire box in one day. Luckily for me, the weed named after Fruity Pebbles will knock me out before I can overindulge. A clusterfuck of Grand Daddy Purple, Green Ribbon and Tahoe Alien genetics, Fruity Pebbles OG is one of the more sinful, sleepy indicas in dispensaries right now. The strain’s striking purple color and pastry-like aroma can lure an unsuspecting toker into a four-hour nap, and that’s not even factoring in the nostalgia element.

My first two Flintstoned experiences with Fruity Pebbles ended not just in naps, but in groggy, unproductive afternoons and evenings, followed by difficulty sleeping through the night thanks to all those unconscious hours during the day. That said, Fruity Pebbles OG became a fine nightcap once I figured out its high, easing my neck pain and headaches and, yes, lulling me into a good night’s sleep.