Why Colorado Tokers Love Fruity Pebbles OG

I recently heard Ving Rhames say in a radio interview that Quentin Tarantino “loves breakfast cereal.” Rather than go down the rabbit hole of wondering what fucked-up combination of booze and breakfast Tarantino has in the morning, I started craving some breakfast cereal of my own — and you would, too, after hearing Rhames’s gruff, sexy voice over-enunciate those two words.
I’m at a point in my life where cereal is more of a dessert than breakfast; I enjoy Apple Jacks and Cap’n Crunch as sugary delicacies rather than as “part of a well-balanced breakfast,” as their shady commercials suggest. I stay away from Fruity Pebbles, though, because I’ll eat the entire box in one day. Luckily for me, the weed named after Fruity Pebbles will knock me out before I can overindulge. A clusterfuck of Grand Daddy Purple, Green Ribbon and Tahoe Alien genetics, Fruity Pebbles OG is one of the more sinful, sleepy indicas in dispensaries right now. The strain’s striking purple color and pastry-like aroma can lure an unsuspecting toker into a four-hour nap, and that’s not even factoring in the nostalgia element.
My first two Flintstoned experiences with Fruity Pebbles ended not just in naps, but in groggy, unproductive afternoons and evenings, followed by difficulty sleeping through the night thanks to all those unconscious hours during the day. That said, Fruity Pebbles OG became a fine nightcap once I figured out its high, easing my neck pain and headaches and, yes, lulling me into a good night’s sleep.
Fruity Pebbles OG is enjoying a resurgence around Denver. Buddy Boy, the Dab by Next Harvest, Denver Clone Store, Medicine Man, Lightshade and Oasis Cannabis Superstore all have carried the strain, and there are other fruity options out there. For example, L’Eagle carries a Fruit Loops OG with a similar cereal-box flavor and a high that’s guaranteed to glue you to the ground.
Looks: Bright, round and typically dense, Fruity Pebbles OG’s buds could easily inspire visions of the cereal. The flower’s mix of deep-violet hues, bright-orange pistils, lime-green calyxes and a sugary coat of trichomes are good for a 10/10 in the looks department.
Smell: Keep away from children. Just kidding, but only sorta. Fruity Pebbles OG’s alluring, grainy sweetness could easily pass as a morning snack if not for a one-two punch of skunk and dank, earthy soil. The bakery-like aroma is hard to refuse, but don’t be fooled into indulging at breakfast.
Flavor: As it does with the smell, the strain’s sweet mixture of dough and fruit shines through in the taste, with subtle, tart notes and a syrupy glaze hanging over it. However, Fruity Pebbles OG’s earthy tones kick in hard at the end, giving balance to the pastry flavor. Still, I’d prefer a glass of milk.
Effects: Classic case of hungry, happy, sleepy. Don’t let the morning name and flavor trick you into thinking this is a wake-and-bake candidate; without a doubt, it’s a nighttime strain. The initial effects are euphoric, giving relief to stress, frustration, nausea and minor pain. Expect some creative and sensory fun for an hour or so, but the cliff always shows up eventually.
Home grower’s take: “Gonna probably have to find seeds from out of state, or even the country, for this one. Wouldn’t trust anything you got off the street unless you really know the person, because its genetics are so dicey. You might have better chances in Southern California, but I think it’s mostly commercial out here. Fruity Pebbles is its name, so that’s not a big surprise.”
Commercial grower’s take: “I’d be interested to see the DNA results of Fruity Pebbles around town, just to see how they compare. Ours really pulls out the purple, and the smoke is quite heavy. I’d recommend people stay away from it until night because it makes you so sleepy so fast. It’s like smoking an indica blender because of everything that’s going on in there.”
