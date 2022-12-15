Support Us

Ask a Stoner: I'm Getting Mom Weed for Christmas, Even If My Family Disapproves

December 15, 2022 5:55AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: Totally got the judgy eyes from my brother when I told him I was getting our mom a half-ounce of prime 710 buds for Christmas. Is that any different than him getting our dad a bottle of Scotch?
Pugz

Dear Pugz: I know Christmas is all about spending time with family, but I give you permission to tell your brother to shove it this season. There are plenty of good reasons to give your pot-smoking mom a jar of weed, and those reasons now include pissing off your brother.
Giving booze, food, coffee and other consumables is par for the course on Christmas, and most people appreciate that as they get older and pile up more crap around the house. A quarter-ounce of flower from 710 Labs (one of the finest growers in Colorado) goes for over $100, and it could be some of the best stuff someone born in the ’50s or ’60s has ever tried. Gifting premium legal buds is still somewhat of a privilege in Colorado, too, and makes for a fun story. So get her the weed! Then make fun of your bro on Christmas morning — and exclude him from the first session with Mom.

