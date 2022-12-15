Ask a Stoner: I'm Getting Mom Weed for Christmas, Even If My Family Disapproves

Dear Stoner: Totally got the judgy eyes from my brother when I told him I was getting our mom a half-ounce of prime 710 buds for Christmas. Is that any different than him getting our dad a bottle of Scotch?
Pugz
Dear Pugz: I know Christmas is all about spending time with family, but I give you permission to tell your brother to shove it this season. There are plenty of good reasons to give your pot-smoking mom a jar of weed, and those reasons now include pissing off your brother.
710 Labs (one of the finest growers in Colorado) goes for over $100, and it could be some of the best stuff someone born in the ’50s or ’60s has ever tried. Gifting premium legal buds is still somewhat of a privilege in Colorado, too, and makes for a fun story. So get her the weed! Then make fun of your bro on Christmas morning — and exclude him from the first session with Mom.
