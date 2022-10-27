Support Us

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: What If I Gave Edibles to Parents for Trick-or-Treating?

October 27, 2022 6:26AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: I know that the whole thing about children receiving weed candies during Halloween trick-or-treating is unfounded, but what if I gave some homemade edibles to their parents? I make a mean cookie.
Count Dankula

Dear Dankula: The Denver Police Department has actually been pretty rational about the mythical evil lurking inside of children's trick-or-treat bags, sending only one public warning about Halloween edibles — in 2014, the first year of recreational pot sales. That doesn’t stop law enforcement and anti-cannabis groups from fearmongering elsewhere, though. Squares and conservatives who don’t celebrate this sacrilegious holiday still need to get their jollies off somehow this time of year, since there’s never been a verifiable report of THC candies being found in trick-or-treat bags.
click to enlarge
You could probably hand out weed to the occasional vetted friend, but keep it confined to people you know.
Shutterstock.com/Canna Obscura
As annoying as the hysteria is, and as cool as it would be to hand out infused treats to strangers on Halloween, the risk isn’t worth it. All you need is one older-looking teenager, off-duty cop or uptight narc to throw a wrench into the operation — or worse, an aloof parent who leaves one of your cookies within reach of their kids. You could probably still hand out weed cookies to the occasional vetted friend who stops by, but keep it confined to people you know.

