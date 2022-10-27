Ask a Stoner: What If I Gave Edibles to Parents for Trick-or-Treating?

Dear Stoner: I know that the whole thing about children receiving weed candies during Halloween trick-or-treating is unfounded, but what if I gave some homemade edibles to their parents? I make a mean cookie.
Count Dankula
Dear Dankula: The Denver Police Department has actually been pretty rational about the mythical evil lurking inside of children's trick-or-treat bags, sending only one public warning about Halloween edibles — in 2014, the first year of recreational pot sales. That doesn’t stop law enforcement and anti-cannabis groups from fearmongering elsewhere, though. Squares and conservatives who don’t celebrate this sacrilegious holiday still need to get their jollies off somehow this time of year, since there’s never been a verifiable report of THC candies being found in trick-or-treat bags.
