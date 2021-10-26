Support Us

Ask a Stoner: Why Are People Scared About Edibles on Halloween?

October 26, 2021 5:49AM

Ask a Stoner: Why Are People Scared About Edibles on Halloween?
Dear Stoner: Why are people so worried about kids getting edibles during trick-or-treating? I'd never waste such a precious resource.
Count

Dear Count: Ah, the evil edibles hander-outer on Halloween. That's a Scooby-Doo villain whose existence no one has been able to verify, no matter how hard the good ol’ boys in our police departments try. That doesn’t stop them from sending out warnings every year, though. Police love to dress up like Chicken Little on Halloween.

The Denver Police Department sent out a warning about edibles only once, in 2014 — the first year of recreational pot sales. Similar warnings have since popped up across the country and are typically seen in states new to this commercial pot thing. The East Coast is currently setting the trend, with police departments in Connecticut and New York stoking the flames in recent years and a Pennsylvania police department sounding the seasonal alarm earlier this month.
click to enlarge Marijuana edibles warnings before Halloween have become a seasonal alarm as pot legalization spreads. - ISTOCK/SMILEITSMCCHEEZE
Marijuana edibles warnings before Halloween have become a seasonal alarm as pot legalization spreads.
iStock/smileitsmccheeze
Here’s the only thing we’ve found that comes close to confirming any rumors: In February 2018, children in Arizona took candy to school in a Halloween bowl that included leftover Halloween candy and candy collected from family and friends over several months. Some THC-infused edibles were found in the bowl and five kids got sick, but no charges were filed. Other than that, zilch.

But razor blades in a Snickers? Definitely a thing. Watch out for those.

Send questions to [email protected]
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

