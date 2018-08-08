Why Colorado Tokers Love Grape Skunk

I’m all for trying something new, but I often revert to the tried and true — sometimes by default, but sometimes because I want to share my opinions of a strain that’s readily available around town rather than one you can only find forty minutes from central Denver. So on a recent trip along East Colfax Avenue, I decided to pick up some Grape Skunk.
While it already has a big presence at Oregon and Washington dispensaries, Grape Skunk has only recently become easier to find in Denver. The indica-dominant hybrid is a rich, dark smoothie of Blueberry, Grapefruit and Super Skunk genetics, making for a sweet but sinful smoke that can leave users dozing off in no time. Grapefruit’s buzzing daytime effects are certainly no match for the potent relaxation brought on by Blueberry and Super Skunk, a Skunk variety with heavy Afghani influences.
I didn’t know much about Grape Skunk’s lineage, and I was surprised when my first couple of sessions with the strain led to some early bedtimes and unfinished chores, as my reaction to Skunk strains is usually more upbeat. Once I knew what to expect, however, I found Grape Skunk extremely useful after work and before bed, relaxing my sore feet and lulling my mind to dreamland. Its sweet and grainy taste was a welcome nightcap, almost like a Flintstones vitamin before bed.
Grape Skunk can be found at several dispensaries across the metro area, including all three Good Chemistry locations, LaConte’s dispensaries and Lotus Medical. It’s also been seen at the Clinic and Euflora, and is often available in clone form, as well. Good Chemistry grows a sweet and ultra-sedating version that, for insomniacs, is definitely worth the $36-per-eighth price tag. Although they’re not on the shelves as much, the Clinic’s buds are bulbous and berry-like, while Lotus’s medical-only version is sweet, affordable and soothing to the body.
Looks: Much like Grape God Bud and Island Sweet Skunk, Grape Skunk has large, fluffy buds that come in all shapes and sizes. Its chemical-like green glows in contrast with occasional shades of purple, sparkling resin glands and rusty-orange pistils.
Smell: A skunky aroma dominates throughout, but sweet, rich notes of berries, funky whiffs of cheese and a zesty, grainy back end result in much more complexity than the Grape Skunk name implies. The more you get used to it, the sweeter the combination gets.
Flavor: Earthier than the dank, rubbery Skunk notes suggest, the strain carries a grainy, tea-like flavor with a strong, fruity punch of sugar. Zesty, funky hits of cheese linger, with soil and blueberry notes rounding it out.
Effects: Grape Skunk is probably best kept reserved for after hours. The high, while initially euphoric, quickly relaxes the body and sinks the eyes, with focus waning by the minute. My pain and exhaustion from a long weekend of moving into a new house were greatly diminished thanks to its therapeutic and restful high. Other medical benefits can include helping with sleeping and eating disorders as well as nausea, stress and mental fatigue.
Commercial grower’s take: “It’s definitely not a very versatile strain, but I appreciate knowing what I’m going to get out of it. Grape Skunk usually has me sleeping for the night — or a nap if I’m dumb enough to smoke it during the day — within ninety minutes, tops. Does that mean you can rely on it as a daily smoker? No, get something else for the day. But it’s still quality. Smells more like blueberries than grapes to me, but it’s a good, sweet smell either way. Pretty tough plant from what I hear, but we don't have it yet.”
Is there a strain you'd like to see profiled? Email marijuana@westword.com.
