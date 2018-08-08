Why Colorado Tokers Love Grape Skunk

I’m all for trying something new, but I often revert to the tried and true — sometimes by default, but sometimes because I want to share my opinions of a strain that’s readily available around town rather than one you can only find forty minutes from central Denver. So on a recent trip along East Colfax Avenue, I decided to pick up some Grape Skunk.

While it already has a big presence at Oregon and Washington dispensaries, Grape Skunk has only recently become easier to find in Denver. The indica-dominant hybrid is a rich, dark smoothie of Blueberry, Grapefruit and Super Skunk genetics, making for a sweet but sinful smoke that can leave users dozing off in no time. Grapefruit’s buzzing daytime effects are certainly no match for the potent relaxation brought on by Blueberry and Super Skunk, a Skunk variety with heavy Afghani influences.

I didn’t know much about Grape Skunk’s lineage, and I was surprised when my first couple of sessions with the strain led to some early bedtimes and unfinished chores, as my reaction to Skunk strains is usually more upbeat. Once I knew what to expect, however, I found Grape Skunk extremely useful after work and before bed, relaxing my sore feet and lulling my mind to dreamland. Its sweet and grainy taste was a welcome nightcap, almost like a Flintstones vitamin before bed.