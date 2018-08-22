Weed Porn: The Grow-Off Announces Top Recreational Growers

Chronic Therapy will have some new hardware to show off in its Wheat Ridge dispensary after winning big at the Grow-Off.

Although no longer an upstart competition, the Grow-Off still brings in a much-needed breath of skunky air to Colorado a couple times each year. The marijuana growing challenge pits dozens of cultivation staffs throughout the state against each other to see who can grow the best herb, giving us a rare glimpse inside growing houses.

The competition works like this: Growing teams for dispensary and wholesale cultivations receive the same genetics, with each entrant allotted several months to cultivate the strain in hopes of getting the best potency, terpenes and yield out of their harvests. Their bounties are then shared with the Grow-Off judges and are tested in said categories.

This year's recreational edition got off to a rough start after its mystery genetics were leaked to competitors, but Grow-Off founder Jake Browne says the contest continued relatively unharmed, with only three contestants dropping out because of the leak. Tangerine Power, the prematurely unveiled strain, ended up producing some of the Grow-Off's biggest results to date, according to Browne.