Ask a Stoner: Weed Is Too Strong Now

Dear Stoner: I don't want these crazy-sounding strains and heavy hash that is 80 percent THC. Back in my day, we toked easier and talked more. I think weed is too potent now to enjoy socially.

Dear A.R.: I can handle my shit after a joint or blunt of this potent, newfangled weed you speak of, but a dab of live resin at a party is guaranteed to make me mute. Further down the spectrum, there are people who take two dabs just to walk to the grocery store. But these are stoners we're talking about, not the general population.

Novice and semi-regular users don't need much more than a few puffs to get lit, and routinely find themselves biting off more than they can chew after unexpectedly hitting some flower or concentrate that’s stronger than expected. Anyone who's smoked weed a handful of times has probably had to take a seat for peace and quiet at some point, but that’s part of growing up. While this does create some issues with predictions, most of us are products of our generations and can plan for the stronger dope accordingly. Ask your dispensary for shake, CBD strains or something under 15 percent THC if you want something tamer for socializing.

